Behind the Front: Forecasting recent winter weather

Weather this winter has varied in extremes. From tornadoes to freezing conditions, it’s been a busy First Alert season. (Source: WBRC)
By Challis Wells | February 17, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 6:41 AM

Weather this winter has varied in extremes. From tornadoes to freezing conditions, it’s been a busy First Alert season. This week on Behind the Front, WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice goes over the challenges for forecasting the recent winter weather.

