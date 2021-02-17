Alabama and Auburn Men’s Basketball games postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The men’s basketball game between No. 8/9 Alabama and Texas A&M which was scheduled to be played on Thursday, Feb. 18, has been officially postponed.
The Southeastern Conference announced postponements for three men’s basketball games that were scheduled to be played Thursday. The reason? Icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week.
Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.
SEC Men’s Basketball Postponements:
Thursday, February 18
Alabama at Texas A&M
LSU at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Auburn
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.