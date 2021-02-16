We had a surprise snow this morning. How did that happen?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you watched our forecast last night, the most snowfall that was mentioned was a few snow flurries as our winter storm system exited the state. To many meteorologists surprise, including this one, much of the area had over an 1″ of snowfall on the ground. Streets, cars, lawns, and rooftops were covered. This further aggravated the road problems we were already dealing with.