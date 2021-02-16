USPS temporarily suspends mail service to some north Alabama ZIP codes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday the temporary suspension of mail service to a number of ZIP codes in north Alabama.
Due to winter storm conditions, mail delivery and retail operations will be paused until further notice in ZIP codes starting with 356, 357 and 358. This suspension is to ensure the safety of postal customers and employees,
Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
