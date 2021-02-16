State Farm gives tips to keep your home and car protected during inclement weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winter weather could cause some serious problems for your home and vehicle.
And as temperatures dip below freezing, one local insurance company is offering tips to keep your belongings safe.
From black ice on roads, your driveway, and sidewalks, to frozen pipes, winter weather can take a toll on your property, which is why State Farm is offering advice to protect your home and car.
Wintry weather continues to wreak havoc across the nation.
Here in Alabama, many are bracing for icy conditions, which could cause treacherous driving conditions and serious problems for your home.
One of the biggest concerns is black ice.
“The black ice that forms on the interstates is very dangerous, and also residential streets where you’re just not able to see it. The ice is kind of camouflage with the color of the road,” explained State Farm Insurance Agent, Michael O’Neal.
“Your brakes don’t work your turning doesn’t really work you’re just sliding so we have to be very, very careful driving in this type of weather,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal recommends driving slowly, and gently tapping your breaks if you encounter black ice on the roads.
But the invisible hazard can make walking on sidewalks and climbing up your driveway dangerous as well.
“When you go outside and you’re walking in these conditions, you just want to be very, very careful especially on steps. Always hold on to the railing. Expect to be walking on something very slippery,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal said you won’t be held liable if someone slips on your property, if you can prove you didn’t cause the person to fall.
And he said you’ll want to remember to disconnect your garden hose to keep your pipes from bursting.
“Disconnect the hoses and then wrap the exterior faucet in a towel or even a plastic bag or something with some tape to insulate that a little bit and keep the cool air from getting inside the pipes,” O’Neal explained.
Two more tips O’Neal recommends to keep your pipes from bursting: keeping your garage and crawl space doors shut to keep cold air out.
He also said let your faucets drip leaving both the hot and cold water running because the water sources come from different pipes.
