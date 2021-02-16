Many roads closed during First Alert Weather event in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More roadways were impacted by Monday’s winter weather event as the day continued.
It rained heavily in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama. Freezing temperatures and rain made driving conditions dangerous in those areas. State EMA announced several roads and bridges in several West Alabama counties are deemed impassable due to icy road conditions according county EMA agencies. They included Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette and Pickens counties.
County maintained roads and bridges in those communities are considered impassable until further notice.
“This is a serious weather event and we’re treating it as such. So we’re asking motorists if you don’t need to be on the roads, don’t be on the roads. It’s a lot safer for you to be at home during this winter weather event,” ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams told WBRC.
