Effort to keep Tuscaloosa-area drivers safe during winter weather event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cold air, strong winds and heavy rain worked together to make driving conditions hard on drivers.
“Crews went out and pre-treated the roadways and they’re out there again this morning. And they’ll continue to be out there this afternoon tonight to do what they can to prevent slick roads,” explained John McWilliams, Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman.
ALDOT focused attention to I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County and I-22 in Marion County, and crews worked to keep roads safe for drivers. They have chemicals and sand that can be applied to bridges, overpasses and roadways to give drivers more traction. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is also ready to help stranded drivers on roadways.
“To assist them and getting them to either a warming station or basically trying to get them out of the cold air and out of the weather,” Chief Randy Smith told WBRC.
They have 4-wheel drive vehicles ready to go help people if they’re in accidents or their cars stall out. Tuscaloosa Incident Command is also monitoring local weather, road conditions and emergency calls. ALDOT and first responders are mindful how dangerous the situation could become.
“Yes this is a serious weather event and we’re treating it as such. So we’re asking motorists if you don’t need to be on the roads. Don’t be on the roads,” McWilliams went on to say.
Warming stations are available here in Tuscaloosa for and drivers who could become stranded because of today winter weather conditions.
