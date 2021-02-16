Deal reached on vaccination distribution at 16 new Walmart locations in Birmingham metro

By WBRC Staff | February 16, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 10:38 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart and Sam’s Club announced they would be distributing up to 14,000 doses weekly of COVID-19 vaccines across the state with the exception of the Birmingham metro area.

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, reached out and began to meet with Walmart officials Monday about the lack of locations in Birmingham.

“My colleagues and I on the Council, along with Mayor Woodfin’s administration, have been committed to finding resources and making them available to our residents over the course of this crisis. I’d like to thank them for these continued efforts on behalf of our residents,” Williams said.

Williams said the allocation to the Walmart vaccination program comes directly from the federal government and does not take away from, nor is it part of the weekly allocation to the state of Alabama.

Williams presented Walmart executives with data from the Jefferson County Department of Health’s COVID dashboard, showing Birmingham’s infection rate compared to other Alabama cities. Following these conversations, Walmart identified 16 Birmingham metro area locations where staffing and other resources will be allocated to provide vaccinations as early as this Friday.

Jefferson County residents should be able to start signing up this week on Walmart’s website.

The Birmingham area locations are as follows:

9248 PARKWAY E BIRMINGHAM, AL 35206

2780 JOHN HAWKINS PKWY, HOOVER, AL 35244

209 LAKESHORE PKWY, HOMEWOOD, AL 35209

1600 MONTCLAIR RD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35210

3320 LORNA RD, HOOVER, AL 35216

312 PALISADES BLVD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209

1300 MONTGOMERY HWY, VESTAVIA HILLS, AL 35216

3053 JOHN HAWKINS PKWY, HOOVER, AL 35244

201 LAKESHORE PKWY, HOMEWOOD, AL 35209

750 ACADEMY DR BESSEMER, AL 35022

890 ODUM RD GARDENDALE, AL 35071

5919 TRUSSVILLE CROSSINGS PKWY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35235

1007 RED FARMER DR, HUEYTOWN, AL 35023

5940 TRUSSVILLE CROSSINGS BLVD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35235

2473 HACKWORTH RD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35214

1916 CENTER POINT PKWY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35215

