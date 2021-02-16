DCH to resume COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The DCH mass COVID-19 vaccination site sat empty, other than a hospital van slowly creeping through the parking Tuesday afternoon.
A hospital spokesman says they will restart vaccinations at the location Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. They’re also prepared to vaccinate people who couldn’t get the shot on Monday and Tuesday when the site was closed due to severe winter weather.
“We didn’t have anything specifically scheduled for the weekend. So we were able to move those appointments to Saturday if you were scheduled for Monday and Sunday if you were scheduled for Tuesday,” said Andy North.
The temporary closure affected about 1,000 pre-scheduled time slots for those two days. DCH has enough Pfizer vaccine on-hand to vaccinate around 2,500 people a week. That’s almost half the number of people they vaccinated last week.
North says the ADPH said it will provide them with enough vaccine to keep up the current pace.
“We have sufficient for the next weeks. And so far, as they’ve told us, they’ll be able to continue to supply us for that upcoming 6,500 or so that we’ll need to do from last week for the second dose. And they should be able to keep us going at the rate we’re trying to be at,” said North.
When vaccinations resume Wednesday, they’ll start at 7 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. That’s the new schedule going forward for the foreseeable future, according to North.
