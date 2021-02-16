Could snow days become a thing of the past?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wintry weather is causing closures all over the state.
But with kids at home doing remote learning, what are the chances classes will be cancelled because of bad weather?
There are plenty of kids out there who may be hoping for a snow day, but since many are already learning from home, the lessons may continue bad weather or not.
COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in many ways, but it’s also created opportunities for schools that many hadn’t considered until now.
“What COVID-19 has showed us is that we can have people stay home remotely or virtually and we can still…academics can still go on,” said Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin.
Jefferson County students won’t have classes Tuesday, but Dr. Gonsoulin said new technology may equal fewer snow days in the future.
“Well, first of all, we just want to make sure that everybody stays safe,” Dr. Gonsoulin said.
“And then in terms of the snow days, I just want everybody to remember that we’re an institution of learning…of teaching so people can learn and so, we will never compromise that, and that will always be our number one goal,” Dr. Gonsoulin explained.
But superintendent for Pickens County Schools, Jamie Chapman, said there are some circumstances where that goal can’t be met.
“I don’t know how much of a virtual option would be if we start having widespread power outages. So, days off are probably going to continue to happen,” Chapman said.
On Sunday, Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for 28 Alabama counties, including Pickens County.
So, in this case, if classes are canceled, schools would not have to make up lost days.
Superintendent Chapman said school leaders will take things one day at time in his district.
He said for many students, being in school is the safest and warmest place to be.
