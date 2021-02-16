ALEA updates roads in several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers updated the road conditions Tuesday in areas of the state hit hardest by winter weather. In Winston County, all county roads are now impassable.
UPDATED CONDITIONS:
- Interstate 22 conditions are icy. Troopers are advising that conditions are deteriorating on the west side of I-22.
- Walker County intersection of Gamble Mine Road and Red Mill Saragossa Road is flooding.
- Winston County Commission has deemed all county roads impassable. There is a tree with power lines down across Alabama 195 at Jim Brown Road. All other state and federal roads have icy conditions.
- Marion County: Trees are down and blocking outside lanes of U.S. 278 east of Marion County 59.
