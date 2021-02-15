1-year-after Hoover woman’s murder police still need answers

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A year after the murder of a Hoover woman on Valentine’s Day, police are asking for help once again to bring her killer to justice.
Shemethia Tynise Coteat, 41, was shot four times from behind on February 14, 2020 while getting items from the back seat of her vehicle.
The shooting happened in front of 808 Tyler Circle at The Park at Wellington and Wakefield apartment complex.
Police say the person that shot and killed Coteat targeted her for reasons that are still unknown. Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored four-door vehicle speeding away from the scene after the shots were fired.
Detectives have identified a suspect in this case, but need more information before charges can be brought.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
Your information could qualify you for a cash reward and will give Ms. Coteat’s family the justice that they seek for their loved one.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.