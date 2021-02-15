Weather threat postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The threat of icy roads is putting COVID-19 vaccinations on hold. Many vaccine clinics are closed Monday and Tuesday.
Drive-thru vaccination clinics at Parker High School and the Hoover Met were canceled for Monday and Tuesday because of the threat of icy roads.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the weather is taking a toll on a number of vaccine clinics in the state.
“Most of our northern districts and west central districts are closed today simply because the roads are impassable and there is no way for our people to get there,” Harris said.
Vaccine shipments to Alabama were due to arrive Monday, but Harris says the weather will push it back a day or so. Some people will be getting their second shots a little later than expected, but Dr. Harris said don’t worry - these patients will still get the maximum effect from the second shot.
“For those scheduled to get their shots today in county health departments, those appointments are all being moved to this coming Saturday. So no one will go more than four or five days that they have planned for,” Harris said.
Harris said the CDC has said that up to 42 days after your first shot is reasonable. UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health plan to notify everyone about the rescheduling.
“We have the email capability through the portal for those who have registered. We are reaching out through that means if possible,” Harris said.
UAB planned to reschedule those who were to get vaccinated Monday and Tuesday for Thursday and Friday by phone or email. Dr. Harris says they haven’t made a decision about Tuesday just yet.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.