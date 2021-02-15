RMC Health System to allow visitor for COVID-negative patients

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - RMC Health System has updated visitation guidelines to allow for one visitor per patient at RMC Anniston and Stringfellow Memorial Hospital.
Effective February 15, 2021, at 7:00 a.m., all RMC patients who are negative for COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor during their stay from 7:00 a.m-7:00 p.m.
Visitors will not be allowed to rotate with others during the patient’s stay, to help reduce unnecessary exposures to our patients and staff.
All visitors will be subject to screening criteria, and no visitation will be permitted overnight.
This update will apply to all patients in hospital inpatient units, procedure areas and the emergency room.
Visitation for labor and delivery patients remains unchanged (one visitor).
Patients who have tested positive or patients under investigation for COVID-19 are not allowed in-person visitors.
Virtual visits are available to keep patients and families connected in these situations.
