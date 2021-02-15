Hamilton roads slushy from wintry mix, sleet

Jeh Jeh Pruitt checks out road conditions in Marion County
By Jeh Jeh Pruitt | February 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 12:37 PM

MARION CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The roads started getting slushy and messy in Hamilton in Marion County around noon Monday as sleet and a wintry mix started falling heavily in the area.

ALDOT crews scraped some of the roads and de-iced as they could, but as temperatures drop and more precipitation drops roads could become impassable quickly.

State leaders say if you don’t have to get out, DON’T. The roads were not heavily populated Monday which was a good thing.

