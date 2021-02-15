Cullman Regional cancellations and delays because of winter weather threat

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional announced cancellations and delays for vaccine clinics and services Monday because of the winter weather threat.
The Cullman Regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic was cancelled. Anyone scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine has been re-scheduled to Friday, February 19th at the same time as originally scheduled.
Anyone scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine can come Wednesday, February 17th or Friday, February 19th from 8 am - 2 pm.
Outpatient Procedures
All surgery, endoscopy, pain and Surgery Center cases will be delayed. All patients impacted by the delay will be contacted directly.
Additional Closings
· Cullman Regional Medical Group physician offices will be closed today. All patients will be rescheduled.
· The Cullman Regional Urgent Care Center will be closed today.
