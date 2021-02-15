Cherokee Co. neighbor charged with assault, accused of shooting a minor

Alvin G. Wright (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | February 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 9:18 AM

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 63-year-old Gaylesville man is accused of shooting a minor after shooting into a patch of woods.

According to Cherokee Co. Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Alvin G. Wright was taken into custody Sunday night following the shooting incident.

Deputies responded to a house on County Road 15 after receiving a 911 call that a minor had been shot.

Investigators said Wright is a neighbor and shot into a neighboring patch of woods.

Wright was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on the charge of second degree assault.

Floyd EMS took the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment. No word on condition.

