Cherokee Co. neighbor charged with assault, accused of shooting a minor

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 63-year-old Gaylesville man is accused of shooting a minor after shooting into a patch of woods.
According to Cherokee Co. Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Alvin G. Wright was taken into custody Sunday night following the shooting incident.
Deputies responded to a house on County Road 15 after receiving a 911 call that a minor had been shot.
Investigators said Wright is a neighbor and shot into a neighboring patch of woods.
Wright was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on the charge of second degree assault.
Floyd EMS took the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment. No word on condition.
