ALEA: Ice reported on all bridges, overpasses in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA is reporting multiple crashes in Marion County due to weather conditions.
Ice has been reported on all bridges and overpasses as well, according to the report.
Marion County is in an Ice Storm Warning through 9 p.m. Monday, meaning the dominant form of precipitation will be freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a quarter to a half inch is possible in the warning areas. If this occurs, significant power outages, downed trees, and near-impossible travel is expected.
