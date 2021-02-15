AL EMA: County roads and bridges impassable in several areas

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Emergency Management released a message about travel conditions Monday afternoon declaring roads in several counties impassable because of icy conditions.
The following message is transmitted at the request of the emergency management agencies in Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette and Pickens counties.
Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, and Pickens county emergency management agencies have deemed all roads and bridges maintained by county road departments impassable until further notice. Members of the general public are advised that when roads and bridges become impassable, all travel should be suspended or delayed. Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges at this time.
