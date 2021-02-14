4-year-old critically injured in shooting in Tuskegee Saturday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 4-year-old was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, Tuskegee police said.
Police said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, and then to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham in critical condition.
Police are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call t the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
