Vestavia Hills knocks off 3-time defending state champs, Thompson, for 7A wrestling title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills knocked off three-time defending state champs Thompson for the Class 7A State Wrestling Championship Saturday night at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. The Rebels defeated the Warriors 277.5 to 240.5 in the overall team scores.
“They pulled together as a team and they just fed off one another and we just, I still can’t believe it, but here we are,” said Vestavia Wrestling Coach Tee Adams.
The championship is Vestavia Hills 16th overall in school history.
Down in Montgomery at the Class 1A-4A state championships, Ashville wrapped up its first-ever AHSAA state wrestling championship Saturday with a strong performance in the preliminary rounds leading up to the final bouts. The Bulldogs of Coach Sean Casey piled up 174 points heading into the championship round. That would be all Ashville would need to claim the school’s first wrestling championship since starting the program in 2006.
