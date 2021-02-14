Some vaccination sites reschedule Monday appointments ahead of severe winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some vaccination sites have announced that they will be closed Monday February 15 and appointments rescheduled ahead of tomorrow’s severe winter weather.
The following Vaccinations sites will be closed Monday Feb 15:
- UAB, outdoor vaccination sites at Parker High School and the Hoover Met. All appointments will be rescheduled for later in the week.
- Tuscaloosa County EMA DCH’s remote vaccination site. All Monday appointments will automatically be rescheduled for the same time, Saturday Feb 20.
- Cullman Regional Vaccine clinic. Anyone scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine has been re-scheduled to Friday, February 19th at the same time as originally scheduled. Anyone scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine can come Wednesday, February 17th or Friday, February 19th from 8 am - 2 pm.
