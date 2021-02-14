School closures and delays announced ahead of severe winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of schools in our viewing area have announced school closures, delays or alternate instruction for Monday February 15 due to inclement winter weather.
A list of closures and delays are as follows:
Tuscaloosa City Schools - Closed
Cullman Count Schools - Virtual instruction only
University of Montevallo - Delayed 2 hours
Wallace State Community College - Closed
Fayette County Schools - Closed
Bevill State Community College - Closed Feb 15 and 16
This is not a comprehensive list. We will provide updates as more information is announced.
