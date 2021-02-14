School closures and delays announced ahead of severe winter weather

(Source: KAIT)
By WBRC Staff | February 14, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 3:31 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of schools in our viewing area have announced school closures, delays or alternate instruction for Monday February 15 due to inclement winter weather.

A list of closures and delays are as follows:

Tuscaloosa City Schools - Closed

Cullman Count Schools - Virtual instruction only

University of Montevallo - Delayed 2 hours

Wallace State Community College - Closed

Fayette County Schools - Closed

Bevill State Community College - Closed Feb 15 and 16

This is not a comprehensive list. We will provide updates as more information is announced.

