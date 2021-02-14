Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency in 28 counties ahead of severe winter weather

“At the advice of emergency management officials, the state of emergency will include 28 counties. If weather permits and roadways remain safe, Alabamians who have plans to receive their COVID-19 vaccine should still do so. Issuing this state of emergency is a precautionary measure in the instance the state is severely impacted due to freezing weather. Governor Ivey reminds Alabamians to stay up-to-speed on the latest weather forecasts and use caution when driving.”