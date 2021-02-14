Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency in 28 counties ahead of severe winter weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Ivey issued a state of emergency Sunday afternoon for the following 28 counties as freezing winter weather moves into the state:
Bibb, Blount, Choctaw, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.
According to Ivey, the proclamation is out of an abundance of caution and is a precautionary measure in the instance the state is severely impacted due to freezing weather.
The Office of the Governor released the following statement in addition to the state of emergency:
“At the advice of emergency management officials, the state of emergency will include 28 counties. If weather permits and roadways remain safe, Alabamians who have plans to receive their COVID-19 vaccine should still do so. Issuing this state of emergency is a precautionary measure in the instance the state is severely impacted due to freezing weather. Governor Ivey reminds Alabamians to stay up-to-speed on the latest weather forecasts and use caution when driving.”
