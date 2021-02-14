FIRST ALERT: First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday night/Monday for freezing rain and treacherous travel conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Sunday morning and Happy Valentine’s Day. We have declared Sunday evening and all of Monday, February 15, 2021 a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see freezing rain, sleet, and some snow for areas along and west of I-65. Combination of wintry precipitation will result in difficult traveling conditions and the potential for power loss. Today is the day to prepare for tomorrow before the wintry weather moves in tonight.
Temperatures this morning are cold with areas in west Alabama sitting in the upper 20s. Most of us are in the low to mid 30s with the warm spots in east Alabama where temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Be ready to see a temperature difference like this tomorrow where west Alabama will trend cooler compared to east Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama. If you look out to the west across Oklahoma and Texas, you can already see the big winter storm developing. It is this system that will move to the east and give us a few rounds of wintry weather across the state. For your Valentine’s Day, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures struggling to hit 40F for areas west of I-65. If you live in east Alabama, you will likely see high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We should stay mostly dry today, but I do want to give areas in northwest Alabama a first alert for the potential to see freezing rain after 5 PM this evening.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Fayette, Cullman, Lamar, Walker, Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, and Sumter counties from 6 p.m. this evening and continues until 6 a.m. Monday for the potential to see freezing rain and the chance to see a tenth to three tenths of ice accumulation. The warning also mentions we could get up to an inch of snow and sleet on top of the icy conditions too. I would not be surprised if we saw higher ice totals in parts of Marion, Winston, and Lamar counties where totals could be closer to a half inch of ice. We could see some issues on the roads tonight in parts of Marion, Lamar, Fayette, and Winston counties as slick spots develop on roads and especially on bridges and overpasses. I would not recommend driving in these spots tonight and for all of tomorrow and Tuesday morning. The Winter Storm Warning means power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute Monday.
Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm watch has been issued for Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, and Bibb counties starting Monday morning and continuing through Monday. We could see ice accumulations up to two tenths with some sleet totals around a quarter of an inch or less. A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant accumulations of freezing rain or sleet that may impact travel. If temperatures trend colder, this could be upgraded to a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory. First Alert Weather Day Tonight/Monday: Our next big thing is the arrival of wintry weather tomorrow. We should start Monday off mostly dry and cold with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for most of Central Alabama. Lows could be in the upper 20s in west Alabama. I think conditions will deteriorate quickly in west Alabama after 8 AM Monday as freezing rain and sleet moves into Marion, Lamar, Pickens, and Sumter counties.
No one should be on the roads after 9 AM if you live west of I-65. Just don’t do it. Freezing rain will fall as water and freeze on contact where surface temperatures are at or below 32°F. Icing will likely begin on outdoor surfaces like sidewalks, decks, and cars. Bridges and overpasses will ice first and then roads will become slick and difficult to travel on too. Moisture falling in a column of cold air could actually allow temperatures to drop even more. I understand that Jefferson, Shelby, and Bibb counties are not included in the warning, but I do think there’s a chance temperatures could trend colder and wintry weather cannot be ruled out. It is why the National Weather Service added a winter storm watching in these counties. I highly discourage travel Monday afternoon if you live in Jefferson and Shelby counties just in case temperatures trend colder. Plan for temperatures to stay in the 30s for most of Central Alabama tomorrow with 20s in west Alabama. All of the moisture should be out of our area by 7 PM with temperatures continuing to drop.
Potential Impacts: We are forecasting freezing rain to add up around a quarter of an inch for most of the areas including in the Winter Storm Watch. Marion County could see the greatest impact for freezing rain with ice totals added up around 0.25″-0.5″. This much ice can result in downed trees, power outages, and widespread travel problems. There’s a chance that as temperatures trend colder Monday afternoon that the freezing rain can change over to sleet and some snow on top of the ice for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Walker, Fayette, Pickens, Lamar, and Tuscaloosa counties. Plan for horrible traveling conditions Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning. Spots could become slick along I-65 by Monday afternoon with conditions deteriorating Monday evening for parts of Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, and Bibb counties.First Alert for Icy Conditions Tuesday Morning: Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s Tuesday morning. While east Alabama will likely be spared of winter weather tomorrow, we can’t rule out patchy black ice on roadways, bridges, and overpasses Tuesday morning. A deep freeze will make any wet surface turn into ice. Travel conditions will remain very difficult if you live along and west of I-65 Tuesday morning. We could see travel problems in Birmingham too.
We should see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon to help melt the ice, but temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid to upper 30s which will only allow for 3-5 hours of melting before temperatures drop back to freezing Tuesday evening. Warmer Air Returns Wednesday: The good news is that roadways should improve Wednesday as temperatures warm up quickly ahead of our next rain maker. Wednesday morning could still produce difficult traveling conditions thanks to low temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. We’ll likely see a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A lot of the icy spot should melt resulting in major improvements across the area. Small rain chance possible Wednesday evening as our next cold front moves in. Rain Likely Thursday: The good news about our next rain maker is that temperatures are forecast to be well above freezing. No wintry weather is expected. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s Thursday afternoon with a good chance for showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.
We will focus more on this system AFTER we deal with the wintry weather over the next 24-48 hours. Behind this system, temperatures will likely trend below average again with lows in the mid 20s Friday morning. High temperatures Friday will likely struggle to climb into the mid 40s. Next Weekend: Next weekend is looking fantastic compared to our weather for the next several days. We should finally see some sunshine and warmer temperatures! Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s, but we should see highs in the 50s. It’ll be a much-needed break from this active weather pattern. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Changes will likely continue to occur as we approach the winter event tomorrow morning.
Have a safe Valentine’s Day!
