FIRST ALERT: First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday night/Monday for freezing rain and treacherous travel conditions

No one should be on the roads after 9 AM if you live west of I-65. Just don’t do it. Freezing rain will fall as water and freeze on contact where surface temperatures are at or below 32°F. Icing will likely begin on outdoor surfaces like sidewalks, decks, and cars. Bridges and overpasses will ice first and then roads will become slick and difficult to travel on too. Moisture falling in a column of cold air could actually allow temperatures to drop even more. I understand that Jefferson, Shelby, and Bibb counties are not included in the warning, but I do think there’s a chance temperatures could trend colder and wintry weather cannot be ruled out. It is why the National Weather Service added a winter storm watching in these counties. I highly discourage travel Monday afternoon if you live in Jefferson and Shelby counties just in case temperatures trend colder. Plan for temperatures to stay in the 30s for most of Central Alabama tomorrow with 20s in west Alabama. All of the moisture should be out of our area by 7 PM with temperatures continuing to drop.