Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center operating walk in clinic for veteran COVID19 vaccinations this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans lined hallways and waited in overflow rooms at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Friday and it’s just what the facility’s Director wanted to see.
“They basically want us to vaccinate veterans as fast as we can. It doesn’t help anybody just to have vaccine stored,” John Merkle said.
The VA expanded the group of veterans eligible for coronavirus vaccine up to veterans 55 and older. Also on Friday, the Tuscaloosa VA also started a walk-in clinic for eligible veterans to get the shot without registering ahead of time.
“We’ve been giving vaccine for about a month. We’ve learned from that process. We took what we learned and we’re applying that to a mass vaccination clinic,” Merkle added. Merkle says they’re encouraged by the amount of veterans who are coming for vaccinations. “You don’t have to come to the walk-in clinic. We want you to. But there’s still opportunities Monday through Saturday cause we have clinics six days a week for veterans to come in and get vaccine.”
The walk-in clinic will be located in the existing COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Building 137 Sports Atrium and will be in operation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, while supplies last.
