Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Light freezing rain and slick spots will continue to be possible across northwest portions of Central Alabama through 9 AM and a Winter Weather Advisory will continue for areas to the north and northwest until at least 8 am for Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, Walker, and Blount counties where temperatures will be at or just below 32-degrees which could produce a light glaze on exposed surfaces and some roadways may become slick at times.
Precipitation chances will decrease through the afternoon area wide but Intermittent freezing rain may occur Sunday evening into Monday morning, generally northwest of Interstate 59 followed by more freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.
This second round of Wintry Weather has the potential to impact a greater area in Central Alabama. By Monday night conditions will be much colder and as a cold front moves through the conditions may still produce Freezing Rain.
A brief break from the precipitation should follow Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a cold dome of high pressure builds strength over the region followed by another moisture increase as a Gulf Low forms to the south returning rain chances Wednesday through Thursday night. This now appears to be a liquid-only event although there is a chance for more of a Wintry Mix in Northwest Alabama.
In the meantime, if you must travel this weekend do so with extreme caution especially at night when patches of ice are more difficult to see.
