Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Light freezing rain and slick spots will continue to be possible across northwest portions of Central Alabama through 9 AM and a Winter Weather Advisory will continue for areas to the north and northwest until at least 8 am for Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, Walker, and Blount counties where temperatures will be at or just below 32-degrees which could produce a light glaze on exposed surfaces and some roadways may become slick at times.