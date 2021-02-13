Police: Prank video at Greenville Walmart leads to arrest

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have arrested a man in connection to an incident at a Greenville Walmart that has gotten a lot of attention on social media.
Police say a 20-year-old was going around pretending to hit people while others videoed it.
Rondarious Powell is now charged with harassment.
Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said this should serve as a warning to anyone planning to pull a similar prank.
“The individual we had to arrest on this, from people that know him that I’ve talked to, he’s actually not a bad kid, has never been in any real trouble, but they get this I guess craving for attention or popularity and think that this is the way to get it and it’s absolutely the wrong thing to do and will end up in jail for you for sure. If, if not, something else worse happening, someone may try to defend themselves thinking that they’re actually in danger,” Lovvorn said.
Lovvorn says Powell has also been banned from Walmart.
