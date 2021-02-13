Mississippi Teen reunites with pet chicken thanks to Cullman residents

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanks to several Cullman neighbors, a Mississippi teenager has been reunited with his pet chicken he lost at the Cracker Barrel off Highway 157 in Cullman.
18-year-old Thomas Ramsey has a pet chicken that travels with him and his Civil War reenactment group all over the country. After an event in Tennessee, Ramsey stopped at the Cracker Barrell in Cullman, but he never imagined what would happen next.
Peep is a 1-year-old rooster that hasn’t left Ramsey’s side on the battle field during his reenactments, but as soon as Ramsey stepped foot in the Cullman Cracker Barrel that all changed.
“We got a text for our table so I tied him in the back of the truck, I’ve done this several times, and you just do a little slip knot on their foot right there,” Ramsey said.
When Ramsey returned to the car after eating, Peep had flown the coop.
“I asked them if they had any cameras in that parking lot because it looked like someone has stolen my chicken, which is kind of hard to say with a straight face,” said Ramsey.
Ramsey immediately posted on social media to several Cullman Facebook groups and then called Cullman Animal Control to help with the search.
“When I received the call, I thought this was odd this don’t happen, I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Cullman City Animal Control officer Cooper Harris.
An hour and half later and not a Peep, that is until messages started flooding Ramsey’s Facebook post that a man named Jeremy Cox had found his pet. Four days later, Ramsey and Peep reunited in Birmingham before making the trip back to Mississippi.
“I didn’t know if he would recognize me, but I kind of think he did because he perked up. It was a good feeling I guess, probably better than I’ve felt finding most dogs I’ve lost in my life,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey says he’s thankful for all the help and support from the residents in Cullman. He says it’s restored his hope that there are still good people left in this world.
