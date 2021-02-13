2 dead, child hospitalized in two-vehicle crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed two lives on Friday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Law enforcement officials were attempting to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The vehicle collided with a passenger car head-on. The collision killed both drivers and injured a 4-year-old child.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham to be treated for unknown injuries.
The crash occurred on I-20 west near the 156 mile marker at approximately 10:25 p.m.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
