Commissioner Tyson provides update on plan for transportation to vaccine sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson says the county is partnering with Uber, Lyft, MAX Transit, Yellow Cab, ClasTran, Via transportation and churches to transport people to and from vaccine clinics throughout Jefferson County.
Tyson said the next step will be to create an informational sheet to hand out to people at home who may need transportation.
Those sheets will provide information on how to make an appointment and will have a phone number for people to call who don’t have access to internet or smart phones.
“We know where to go, we have the citizens, we got the plan” said Tyson. “So right now, we’re matching up the money and getting the material printed where we go out in the areas. And then hopefully in a week or two we’ll be up and running.”
Tyson said she’s encouraged by the entities willing to help and is glad to see the turnout at Parker High Schools vaccine site these last two days.
