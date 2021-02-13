Child killed in crash in Chilton County Friday

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A child was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chilton County Friday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
ALEA said the wreck happened at 1:46 p.m. on County Road 107 when a 2006 GMC Yukon left the road and hit a tree.
According to ALEA, a child died from injuries following the crash.
ALEA did not release the name of the minor.
No further information can be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate the wreck.
