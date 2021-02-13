Carvana hiring for 150 positions in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Carvana is hiring for a variety of open positions at its Bessemer vehicle inspection center.
The online auto retailer is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill at least 150 positions for entry-level automotive technicians, and autobody and paint technicians for its vehicle inspection center in Bessemer.
Interested candidates are encouraged to come by and learn about Carvana’s culture, open positions, and participate in on-site interviews with hiring managers.
Qualified candidates can even get same-day job offers on-site.
WHERE: Lawson State College - Ethel Hall 1100 9th Ave. SW Bessemer, AL 35022
WHEN: Tuesday, February 16, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 17, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET
To learn more, schedule an interview and upload a resume, visit: www.carvanajobsal.com
