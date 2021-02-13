Birmingham man facing attempted murder charges after shooting at Homewood motel

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was arrested early Saturday morning following a pursuit and is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting at a Homewood motel.
Police responded to Motel 6 on Vulcan Road at 12:48 a.m. early Saturday morning to investigate a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.
Additional units responded to the scene and located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle on Oxmoor Road near Cobb Street.
That’s when police say the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Green Springs Highway and 17th Avenue in Birmingham. They say the suspect then fled that scene on foot.
A perimeter was set up and with the help of Birmingham Police, the suspect was captured and taken into custody without incident.
The suspect has been identified by police as 33-year-old Laderrius Travon Hollis of Birmingham. He is facing charges of attempted murder.
Hollis was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held on a $60,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.