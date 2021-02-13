ALDOT advising motorists to adjust travel plans accordingly ahead of possible icy conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are advising motorists to monitor weather reports and adjust travel plans as needed ahead of potential icy roads Sunday into Monday.
ALDOT says icy roads are possible in parts of Alabama Sunday night, February 14, through Tuesday, February 16.
The WBRC First Alert Weather team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday, February 15 because confidence is increasing for a significant threat of freezing rain and ice that could impact portions of the WBRC viewing area.
ALDOT provided the following information for motorists:
Monitor weather reports and adjust any travel plans accordingly. In the event of widespread icy conditions, refrain from travel except in emergencies. If traveling, remain wary of the potential for hazardous conditions, and reduce speed as conditions dictate. Please slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel or emergency responders at work.
For up to date weather and traffic information, continue to follow the WBRC FOX6 News First Alert Weather team on TV, on our website and app, and on social media.
