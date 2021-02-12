Two juveniles injured by gunfire in Centerpoint

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two juveniles arrived at St. Vincent’s East Thursday night suffering from gunshot wounds.
Deputies were called to investigate a shooting at the intersection of 6th Street NW and 15th Court NW in Center Point around 8 p.m..
They arrived to find a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The 16-year old was taken to St. Vincent’s East. His condition is unknown at this time.
Shortly after arriving at the 6th Street NW scene, deputies were notified that another juvenile had arrived at St. Vincent’s East suffering from a gunshot wound. This victim’s condition is also unknown. Deputies believe this shooting also occurred in the Northwest area of Center Point.
The shooting is under investigation. It is unknown at this time whether the shootings are related.
