Stolen Tesla totaled in downtown B’ham during high-speed joy ride

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a story you would think was part of a movie.
The image of a crashed Tesla Model 3 in the streets of downtown Birmingham was shared across social media earlier this week, with the owner saying the vehicle was taken while in valet parking at a hotel.
Through Tesla Information Site Evidence, it’s been revealed the vehicle was driven at speeds exceeding 100 mph before the joy ride ended with the Model 3 totaled.
Jacob Knight, the owner of the Tesla, will join Good Day Extra around 9:20 a.m. Friday to discuss what happened.
