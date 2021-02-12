Stolen Tesla totaled in downtown B’ham during high-speed joy ride

Jacob Knight says his Tesla was stolen from valet parking and totaled in downtown Birmingham. (Source: Jacob Knight)
By Sheldon Haygood | February 12, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 8:58 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a story you would think was part of a movie.

The image of a crashed Tesla Model 3 in the streets of downtown Birmingham was shared across social media earlier this week, with the owner saying the vehicle was taken while in valet parking at a hotel.

Through Tesla Information Site Evidence, it’s been revealed the vehicle was driven at speeds exceeding 100 mph before the joy ride ended with the Model 3 totaled.

Jacob Knight, the owner of the Tesla, will join Good Day Extra around 9:20 a.m. Friday to discuss what happened.

