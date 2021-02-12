Some volunteers at vaccine clinics given vaccine regardless of phase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health entities organizing the mass vaccination drives can’t do it alone, and call on volunteers to lend them a hand.
Some volunteers, through UAB, are getting vaccinated as they help.
There are a certain number of doses in each vial of vaccine and once they’re open, they have to be used or they’ll go bad.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have strict temperature requirements and once they are removed from freezers and punctured, the clock starts ticking.
At mass vaccination sites, the availability of vaccines depends on how many people come that day, and when there are some vaccines leftover, UAB tells me they have been offering a vaccine to volunteers.
It is not guaranteed that you’ll get a vaccine if you volunteer, but it could happen at the end of the day.
“Sometimes we are able to provide them to volunteers at our sites, so if doses are available, if we have additional doses, we can vaccinate those individuals,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger at UAB in a news conference.
“Volunteering at a vaccination site does not guarantee a vaccination. If there is leftover supply at the end of a shift, volunteers can be offered a vaccination if they wish to receive it. Even if volunteers do not receive a vaccination, many of them have stated how excited they are to contribute and help keep us moving forward as we continue to work our way out of this pandemic,” said Adam Pope, a spokesperson for UAB.
Volunteers work five hour shifts and the volunteer list is publicly available online here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/communityvolunteers
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.