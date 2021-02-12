Some hospitals able to resume non emergency surgeries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As hospitalizations have decreased, there have been more opportunities for people to receive elective surgeries that were previously postponed.
At one point, hospitalizations were so high that even some organ transplants and cancer treatments had to be postponed.
If you look at the numbers for this past year, hospitalizations ebbed and flowed, with two major peaks, one over the summer, and the tallest peak after Christmas.
There are fewer than 1,300 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide today, when post-Christmas, the number climbed over 3,000, stressing hospital systems to the max since the onset of the pandemic.
We spoke the state’s top hospital official yesterday, and he explains that hospitals are able to do more elective procedures, but there are still a lot of COVID patients.
“Those are still numbers that are very similar to what we had back in July, which we thought was the peak of the pandemic,” said Dr. Don Williamson, Alabama Hospital Association President.
With vaccinations given to healthcare professionals, he says staffing has improved as well.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.