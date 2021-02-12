Shelby County SO says retired K9 has died

Shelby County SO says retired K9 has died
Aksel served Shelby County with his handler and partner Sgt. Barnes from 2009 to 2015. (Source: @ShelbyCountySO on Twitter)
By WBRC Staff | February 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:22 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of their retired K9′s on Friday.

Aksel served Shelby County with his handler and partner Sgt. Barnes from 2009 to 2015.

In a tweet Friday, the department said: “He played an important role in making our community a better and safer place for our citizens to live. K9 Aksel was a great and valuable member of our department and will be sadly missed.”

Aksel was 13 years old.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.