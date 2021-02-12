Mike Behind the Mic: The Dating Battle

There is a new battle raging. Some of you might say, it’s nothing new. But if you spend any amount of time on social media apps like Instragram, YouTube and especially Tik-Tok, you might see if differently.
It’s gotten nasty. Many of you have experienced it. I’m talking about the dating battle.
Singles lamenting, not only the challenging process, but pointing fingers at the other side and blaming them for the reason they can’t find an enduring, happy relationship.
While that weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth is going on, the short-term, mostly superficial, shall we say, “meetings” to put it discreetly, continue.
So what’s the solution? Why can’t the two sides meet? Will scores of singles stay single into their golden years?
Licensed counselor and certified sex therapist, Dr. Misty Smith of MBH Wellness joins me to try to explain why there is not a meeting of the minds, body and spirit in dating.
And is there a way to navigate it better?
This is the first of several podcasts we’ll spend on the subject. So let’s dive in.
