Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office delivers Valentine’s treats to area shelters

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office leaders and deputies wanted to make sure women recovering from domestic violence know how much they are loved.
Deputies within the Sheriff’s Office delivered Valentine treats all week to women’s shelters across the county.
Sheriff Mark Pettway says he hopes this small gesture will show they care, and let the women know there are resources within his office to help them as they move forward.
“It is very important to me that my office continuously looks at ways that we can support victims of domestic violence,” Sheriff Pettway said. “I know that this time of the year can be difficult for them and I want to bring some happiness and hope to those who need it most.”
Cleola Callahan, manager of the Family Violence Center at YWCA says it’s important that community leaders like Sheriff Pettway work together to show victims that there are resources available and that they are loved and appreciated.
“The special delivery from Sheriff Pettway and his deputies couldn’t have come at a better time,” Ms. Callahan said. “It’s love weekend and we want to just use this as a token to show them that we love and care for them and that we’re going to continue to empower them in their journey.”
