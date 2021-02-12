Heart Gallery Alabama: Melvyn

Melvyn, born August 2011, is a sweet and shy child who loves animals. He enjoys playing with other children.
If given the opportunity to plan a day for himself, he would choose spend time with his little sister and go to the fair where they can eat and play all day.
He enjoys playing with Legos, puzzles, and toy cars. He also likes to color and watch YouTube videos.
Melvyn’s favorite shows include Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants. He is “a man of few words” who loves to listen to music.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
