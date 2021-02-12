HABD launches site for residents to submit concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has launched a new way to communicate with residents, hear their concerns and resolve issues quickly.
It’s called The Office of Constituent Concerns. Residents can either call 205-521-0773 or submit their concern on the new OCC page on the HABD website. A department supervisor will then follow up within 48 hours, and each concern or issue would be logged or tracked.
The housing authority hopes this will restore community confidence in the agency and resolve issues, especially those involving fair housing.
