First Alert for scattered showers hanging around Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We get started on our Friday morning with overcast skies and some patchy drizzle. Accutrack radar is not nearly as active as it was at this time yesterday morning.
Our network of live cameras are showing clouds, but not as much fog as we saw Thursday morning either. Our temperatures this morning are cooler, but most places are hovering above the freezing point, with many areas in the 40s.
As we look forward into our next 24 hours, we could see some light rain around the 8 a.m. hour for commuters and temps in the 30s to 40s. It also appears we could see some scattered light rain going into this afternoon.
Saturday morning looks to be rather wet, but most of the rainfall appears to be moving out of our area by the afternoon.
Sunday is expected to be overcast, a little chilly with a slight chance of showers. I hope you have a happy Valentine’s Day on Sunday.
We are paying close attention for developments for Monday. The latest data shows the coldest arctic air just off to our west/northwest, but areas into west and northwest Alabama have the greatest chance of seeing wintry precipitation. While that is iffy, the rest of our area will likely just see a cold rain, based on our current data. But, be sure to stay tuned to our weekend weather team to get the latest model runs.
Our extended forecast shows next Tuesday could be one of our drier days for next week, but we see more rain in the forecast for Wednesday late into Thursday.
I hope you have a great weekend!
