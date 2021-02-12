Springville Elementary teacher inspires co-workers, students

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Mrs. Amy McMurrey is a kindergarten teacher at Springville Elementary School.
She is legally blind and depends on others to get her to and from work, but that hasn’t stopped her from making a positive impact on her students!
“She is a fantastic teacher and has been here at Springville since 2006. The way she manages her job and her students is truly amazing. I think about how she could have just accepted her lot, stayed at home, collected a disability check, and contributed very little to society. However, though she depends on others to get her to and from work, she has made a tremendous difference for years and years in the lives of youngsters. She inspires me and I believe ... [she is] extremely inspiring to others,” said Principal Charles Longshore.
“We are so proud of Mrs. McMurrey!” said Guidance Counselor Shannan Higgins.
McMurrey says she is thankful for her 14 years of teaching.
Her co-workers speak highly of her, including Principal Longshore and her teacher next door neighbor, Ms. Leslie Colanfrancesco.
Thank you to Mrs. McMurrey for her hard work and dedication to her students!
