Springville Elementary teacher inspires co-workers, students

“She is a fantastic teacher and has been here at Springville since 2006. The way she manages her job and her students is truly amazing. I think about how she could have just accepted her lot, stayed at home, collected a disability check, and contributed very little to society. However, though she depends on others to get her to and from work, she has made a tremendous difference for years and years in the lives of youngsters. She inspires me and I believe ... [she is] extremely inspiring to others,” said Principal Charles Longshore.