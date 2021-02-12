COVID-19 vaccines at walk-in clinic at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA will be offering a special walk-in clinic Friday, February 12-Sunday, February 14 to Veterans who are currently enrolled at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.
Tuscaloosa VA is also expanding the age requirements to include Veterans 55 and older.
The walk-in clinic will be located in the existing COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Building 137 Sports Atrium and will be in operation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, while supplies last.
“We intend to focus our efforts this Washington’s Birthday weekend of vaccinating more Veterans in our community,” said Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Director John Merkle. “What better way to show our appreciation for the forefathers of this country, including our first president, than to serve and protect those who have fought to protect us as he did.”
All enrolled, outpatient Veterans who wish to receive their vaccine in this special Walk-In COVID-19 vaccine clinic are asked to do the following:
• Come to the Building 137 (near the Woodland Road entrance of campus) and go through the screening process prior to checking in
• Dress in a short-sleeved shirt, or one that can be easily pulled up to get to your shoulder
• Veterans who have a previously scheduled vaccine appointment may still attend. Their original
appointment will still be honored if they cannot attend this event.
• If you have received any vaccine within the last two weeks, it is not advised that you receive the
COVID-19 vaccine at this time
According to a press release released earlier Feb. 11, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare facilities are receiving a one-time supplemental allocation of 200,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses this week from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.