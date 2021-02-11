YWCA: Eliminating racism, empowering women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism and empower women.
This is the mission statement from the YWCA of Central Alabama regarding programs:
At the YW, we are a social justice organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
Since 1903, we have worked at the intersection of race and gender equity. Our programs and services are designed to address systemic disparities. We work every day to respond to the needs of women and their families.
We provide safe, affordable housing and work to keep families experiencing homelessness together during their time of crisis. We help domestic violence victims escape abusive relationships and gain the strength to become survivors.
Our nationally accredited child development program allows children in families experiencing homelessness and working poor families to get the very best start in life.
Click this link for more information on the YW’s programs and support.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.