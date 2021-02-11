Youth baseball tournament created to help Fultondale tornado victims

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Hoover Force U10 youth baseball team normally starts their season in March, but when they found out about a tournament in February, they jumped at the opportunity to sign up.
“We see baseball as a way to teach life lessons and everything to the kids, and this is a great lesson to teach the kids that it’s not always about you,” said Hoover Force coach Brian Sparks.
After the tornado hit Fultondale, Grand Slam Alabama created a Fultondale Tornado Relief Tournament as a way to give back to the community.
“100% of our profits like entry fees and ticket sales will be donated to help those in need,” said Darren Bright, Grand Slam Alabama Co-State Director. “The fields we’re playing at like Hayden, Montevallo, Alabaster’s Veterans Park, they have all waived their field rental fees so everyone’s getting involved. You can also drop off gift cards where we are taking up the gate fee.”
The Hoover Force is one of about 20 teams registered for the tournament so far, an opportunity several coaches are using to teach their players that there’s more to baseball than just playing the game.
“We’re going to be able to bring the boys and the team together and explain why we’re doing this and the importance of it how it’s not just about you in sports, especially baseball, it’s about the team and others and this is a great example of that,” Sparks said.
The tournament will be held February 27. Registration is still open for teams interested. For more information, click here.
