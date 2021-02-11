Walmart to check requirements for vaccine eligibility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart stores in Alabama will split up 14,000 doses, and will be following state guidelines to determine who gets them.
According to various health officials and due to time, it often comes down to an honor system.
For Walmart, those who want to receive the vaccine are asked to review the requirements set forth by the state under the phases and make sure they qualify.
As Alabama works its way into Phase 1B, groups like grocery store workers and other essential employees are eligible, making it a little more challenging to determine who meets eligibility.
Walmart though, tells me today they are taking their verification process one step further, and could be asking for proof.
“If it would be because of their age, we would ask for a driver’s license, if it’s due to their job that they’re eligible, maybe a badge,” said Leah Pierce with Walmart Health and Wellness Marketing.
She says when people register through Walmart it will go through eligibility in that process.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.